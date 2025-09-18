Punjab considers waiving fees for flood-affected students

The Punjab government is considering a significant relief plan to support students whose families have been severely affected by the recent floods across the province. Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has formally submitted a proposal to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, recommending that registration and semester fees be completely waived for students enrolled in public educational institutions. This step, if approved, would offer critical financial relief to families grappling with flood-related losses and hardships.

The minister emphasized that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to safeguarding education access for all students, even during natural disasters. He highlighted that many families in flood-hit areas have already lost their livelihoods, homes, and possessions, making it increasingly difficult to afford educational expenses. By waiving these fees, the provincial administration aims to prevent further disruption to students’ academic journeys and reduce the economic pressure on affected households.

If the chief minister grants approval, the fee waiver will extend to government colleges and universities operating in the flood-affected districts. The decision would benefit thousands of students who might otherwise be forced to discontinue their studies due to financial strain. Additionally, the move signals the government’s broader efforts to prioritize education as a critical part of disaster recovery and long-term resilience planning for the province.

The proposal comes as Punjab continues to deal with the aftermath of widespread flooding, which damaged infrastructure, displaced communities, and disrupted essential services, including schools. Education experts have praised the plan as a proactive measure that acknowledges the vital role education plays in rebuilding communities after natural calamities. They have urged swift approval to ensure students can resume their studies without uncertainty.

Rana Sikandar Hayat assured the public that the provincial leadership remains dedicated to ensuring no child is deprived of education because of environmental challenges. He stated that by lifting the financial burden from parents in these trying times, Punjab can help restore hope and stability for countless families. The final decision now rests with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, whose approval could set a strong precedent for educational support in times of crisis.