PCB stands firm: Pakistan-UAE match delayed as talks continue

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has delayed today’s Asia Cup 2025 match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by one hour. The announcement came amid rising uncertainty over whether Pakistan would participate in the match at all. PCB spokesperson Amir Mir confirmed the update in a brief press conference held in Lahore. He added that ongoing consultations are taking place at the highest levels.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is reportedly in talks with former chairmen Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi. At the same time, online negotiations with officials in Dubai are also underway. “We’re trying to bring you good news,” said Mir, noting that Naqvi himself will make the final call. Meanwhile, the team’s bus was seen unloading gear earlier at the hotel before players were instructed to return to their rooms.

This delay follows escalating tensions between PCB and the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the recent India–Pakistan match. The controversy stems from a handshake snub by the Indian team and match referee Andy Pycroft’s alleged advice to avoid pre- and post-match handshakes. PCB has lodged an official protest, accusing Pycroft of bias and undermining the Spirit of Cricket.

Although Pycroft is scheduled to officiate today’s match, reports suggest the ICC has rejected Pakistan’s demand to replace him. This has further fueled uncertainty about whether Pakistan will play. The PCB has already canceled its pre-match press conference and stated that a final decision on participation will be based on “Pakistan’s national interests.”

This high-stakes standoff has disrupted Asia Cup proceedings and drawn comparisons to past cricketing controversies. With millions of fans awaiting clarity, the PCB’s next move will shape not just the tournament’s outcome but also future relations with the ICC. For now, the match hangs in the balance.