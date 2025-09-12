UN Security Council condemns Qatar airstrikes without naming Israel

The United Nations Security Council condemned the recent airstrikes on Qatar this week and called for de-escalation in the region. However, the council’s statement did not mention Israel by name. The statement was unanimously approved by all 15 members, including the United States, a key ally of Israel. The council emphasized its support for Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The attack targeted Hamas leaders in Qatar’s capital, Doha, with five Hamas members and one Qatari security official killed. Qatar plays a vital role as a mediator in peace talks between Israel and Hamas, alongside the US and Egypt. The Security Council called for the release of hostages and stressed the importance of ending the conflict and human suffering in Gaza.

Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, welcomed the Security Council’s statement and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to mediation efforts. He said Qatar will continue its diplomatic and humanitarian role without hesitation but warned that it will not tolerate violations of its sovereignty. He described the Israeli leadership as “bloodthirsty extremists.”

The US Deputy Ambassador, Dorothy Shea, said the unilateral airstrike on Qatar does not advance the goals of either the US or Israel. She also defended Israel’s right to target Hamas but called the attacks “regrettable.” She expressed hope that this crisis might lead to new opportunities for peace.

UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo expressed serious concern over the airstrikes. She warned that the attack marks a dangerous new chapter in the conflict, posing a severe threat to regional peace and stability. The Security Council’s reaction highlights the delicate balance between condemning violence and maintaining diplomatic ties in this complex conflict.