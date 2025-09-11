Qatar condemns Israel strike, hostage hopes dashed

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “killed any hope” of releasing hostages in Gaza after Israel attacked Hamas leaders in Doha.

The strike, which killed at least six people, triggered anger across Gulf Arab nations. Sheikh Mohammed added that families of hostages were relying on ceasefire talks and now see no other option for their release.

Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing Gaza City ahead of Israel’s next offensive. Many remain trapped due to lack of money, transport, or energy, highlighting the dire humanitarian situation amid ongoing conflict.

Israel’s operation aims to seize Gaza’s last Hamas stronghold. The offensive has drawn global criticism and worsened Israel’s diplomatic isolation, particularly after targeting a U.S. ally’s territory, raising regional security concerns.

Qatar is leading a diplomatic push to resolve the crisis. Sheikh Mohammed will attend a U.N. Security Council meeting, and the country is planning an Arab-Islamic summit to discuss the strike and future mediation efforts.

Displaced Palestinians face extreme hardships, living on streets without food, water, or medical aid. Meanwhile, Gaza’s Health Ministry reports over 64,700 deaths in the conflict, including women and children, with dozens still held hostage by Hamas.