Chinese firm proposes maritime industrial complex in Pakistan

China’s Shandong Xinxu Group has proposed setting up a Maritime Industrial Complex in Pakistan. The goal is to boost port development, shipbuilding, and the blue economy. The proposal was shared during a meeting in Beijing with Pakistan’s Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry.

The minister invited the company to explore joint ventures linked to Gwadar Port. These include leasing, feeder vessel services, and dry/floating docks at Port Qasim and Gwadar. He also proposed collaboration in EU-certified fish processing and marine research to improve seafood exports.

Pakistan assured full support for the project, including land, facilities, and regulatory approvals. The minister emphasized that any ship recycling units must follow the Hong Kong Convention and EU environmental standards. This aligns with Pakistan’s aim to meet global compliance and attract international investment.

In another meeting, the minister met officials from Tianjin Dongjiang Free Trade Port Zone. They discussed options for ship leasing, financing, and joint ventures to expand the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) fleet. The plan includes adding Aframax tankers, container ships, and bulk carriers.

The minister also invited Dongjiang companies to invest in bonded warehouses, cold chains, and bulk cargo infrastructure in Gwadar. He proposed creating a China-Gwadar-Africa logistics corridor to position Gwadar as a regional trade hub. The visit, part of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s mission, aims to attract investment and strengthen maritime ties with China.