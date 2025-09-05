Punjab CM launches ‘own roof, own home’ program

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has declared rivers and waterways as red zones to remove illegal encroachments and launched the ‘Own Roof, Own Home’ program to aid flood victims.

In a detailed meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, she directed officials to consider the challenges faced by flood-affected families compassionately and called for a comprehensive and immediate relief package to ensure swift assistance.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized a special recovery program for farmers affected by floods, instructing the Urban Unit, Board of Revenue, and other departments to take immediate action for rapid implementation of the relief package.

She also stressed the importance of completing surveys quickly and maintaining a transparent system with digital records to ensure fair distribution of aid and timely support for all affected families.

The Chief Minister announced that temporary shelters will be established in each district for families unable to return home immediately. These centers will provide separate spaces for men and women, clean water, food, and essential facilities.

Additionally, she decided to remove settlements from waterways to prevent future flood damage and called for a master plan for flood and disaster management in Punjab, focusing on sustainable long-term and short-term policies.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif affirmed her personal commitment to the welfare of flood victims, stating that the government will take every possible step to restore homes quickly and improve the lives of affected families across Punjab.