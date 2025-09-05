U.S. Warns Nations: Recognizing Palestine Will Escalate Issues

The has warned that recognizing Palestine as a state will increase problems in the region. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized France and other countries for supporting Palestinian statehood. He said this move could provoke serious consequences. Rubio emphasized that such decisions are wrong and unrealistic.

Speaking in Ecuador, Rubio said all countries have been clearly told about America’s position. He warned that recognizing Palestine could trigger stronger Israeli actions. According to him, this step will not help peace but will increase instability. He also noted that it might lead to more conflict in Gaza.

Rubio added that recognizing Palestine would make a ceasefire in Gaza more difficult. He said this could also intensify Israel’s military operations. Meanwhile, Israel’s finance minister has demanded the annexation of parts of the West Bank. He said this would end the idea of a Palestinian state.

In response, the United Arab Emirates warned Israel against annexing the West Bank. The UAE called it a red line. Many European nations, including the U.K. and France, still support recognizing Palestine. They plan to discuss it at the upcoming UN General Assembly meeting.

In short, the U.S. has clearly stated that recognizing Palestine will escalate issues. The statement came as tensions continue to rise. Israel and Palestine remain locked in conflict. The future of a two-state solution appears uncertain. Recognizing Palestine, warned the U.S., will only bring more issues.