Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits flood relief camp

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited the flood relief camp in Chuhng, Lahore, on Thursday to review ongoing relief operations and assess the facilities provided to displaced residents.

She was accompanied by Provincial Minister Azma Bukhari, ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, and CTO Athar Waheed during the visit to monitor relief efforts closely.

During her visit, the chief minister met with women and children at the camp and ensured they were receiving food, medicine, and other essential supplies to ease hardships caused by recent floods.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz visited Trimmu Barrage near Jhang to review the flood situation and relief activities, where officials briefed her on measures taken to protect lives and properties ahead of the flood.

Authorities evacuated nearly 298,000 people from Jhang, shifted around 119,000 cattle to safer locations, and arranged fodder, water, and veterinary care to safeguard livestock during the historic flood, officials said.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz instructed authorities to expand rescue operations using drones, thermal imaging cameras, and other modern technologies to locate stranded people and ensure that no affected resident is left behind.

She emphasized human life as the top priority, assuring that all necessary steps would be taken to provide relief and aid, stating that the protection of citizens is her foremost responsibility.