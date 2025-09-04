China denies Trump claim of conspiring with Russia, North Korea

China has denied claims that it is teaming up with Russia and North Korea to work against the United States. The response came after US President Donald Trump accused Beijing of using a World War II commemoration event to show a united anti-US front. Trump posted on Truth Social, sarcastically addressing President Xi Jinping and calling the event a conspiracy.

Trump’s comments followed a high-profile parade in Beijing, where Xi stood alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The event showcased Chinese military power and marked 80 years since the end of World War II. Trump suggested the three leaders were openly signaling hostility toward the US.

Responding to the remarks, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the event was about peace and remembrance. He stated that foreign guests were invited to honor the memory of war martyrs and promote future peace. Guo stressed that China’s ties with other nations are not aimed against any third party.

The Kremlin responded with a hint of sarcasm, calling Trump’s accusation “not without irony.” However, China reserved harsher words for the European Union’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. She had said that the gathering of Xi, Putin, and Kim signaled a new anti-Western world order. She also called it a challenge to the global rules-based system.

China slammed Kallas’s comments as biased and confrontational. Guo said her views were based on ideology and showed a lack of historical understanding. He urged European leaders to act more responsibly and support peace and stability. China also called for improved relations with the EU despite current tensions.