Indian floodwaters swell Chenab river, 450 villages at risk

A second major flood wave from India’s Jammu region has entered Pakistan through the Chenab River, prompting severe flood warnings. At Head Marala, officials have declared an “extremely high flood” situation, forcing the closure of the Chenab Bridge to all traffic. Authorities remain on high alert, monitoring water levels closely.

The flood surge, released by India, is now approaching Head Khanki. In anticipation, multiple villages in the river’s path have been evacuated. Local administrations are preparing to breach the protective embankment near Khanki if the water flow exceeds 600,000 cusecs. Emergency response teams have been deployed in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, authorities used mosque loudspeakers to order evacuations in over 450 villages. In Bhuwal, strong river currents near Talibwala Patan have already destroyed several acres of farmland. Water from the Ravi River is also affecting parts of Multan, where floodwaters have reached a railway line near Abdul Hakeem.

In response to rising danger, officials are considering breaching Head Muhammad Wala embankment to reduce pressure on the Akbar Flood Bund. The flood situation has worsened due to continuous rains across Punjab, with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority warning of intensified flooding until September 5.

India officially alerted Pakistan about the high-level flooding in the Sutlej River. According to a diplomatic note from the Indian High Commission, water levels are dangerously high at Harike and Ferozepur barrages. Pakistan’s Ministry of Water Resources has since issued a flood alert, adding to concerns as more heavy rain is expected in the coming days.