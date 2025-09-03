DF-5C missile: China’s game-changer with multi-target precision

China has revealed a powerful new missile, the DF-5C, during a military parade marking 80 years since World War II victory. The missile runs on liquid fuel and is a long-range, intercontinental ballistic missile. It can hit several targets at once, making it a major threat to enemy defense systems. This was the first public display of the DF-5C, which shocked defense analysts worldwide. China used the parade to showcase its military strength and latest technology.

According to Chinese media, the DF-5C has a range of more than 20,000 kilometers, reaching any corner of the globe. Experts say this range means China can strike back against any nuclear threat from anywhere. The missile can avoid radar and defense systems due to its speed and accuracy. It travels much faster than sound, leaving little time for enemy systems to react. This makes the DF-5C one of the most advanced missiles in the world.

The missile has a unique structure, which allows it to be moved in three separate parts by different vehicles. This design reduces the launch time and makes it easier to hide or transport. Experts say this increases China’s flexibility in launching the missile during emergencies. It also improves the chances of a successful strike. The smart design helps reduce the time needed to prepare for attack or defense.

China equipped the DF-5C with the Beidou Navigation System and other modern guidance tools. These systems help the missile accurately reach its target. It can carry both nuclear and regular warheads, depending on the mission. The missile can also carry decoy warheads, making it harder to stop. This creates a serious challenge for any country trying to intercept it.

Defense analysts believe the DF-5C signals a shift in China’s global military strategy. With such technology, China can respond quickly to any nuclear threat. The missile strengthens China’s ability to defend itself and deter enemies. Its launch highlights growing concerns over global arms races. Many countries may now feel pressure to develop or upgrade their own defense systems.