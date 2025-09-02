RSS: Suspicious Profile

Secularism is evaporating from India rapidly. All praises to Pardhan Mantri Narrinder Modi who means business! Conversion of secular India into ‘Hindu Rashter’ is the ultimate task set for Bhartya Janta Party (BJP) by the mother organization Rashtrya Swayasevak Sangh (RSS).

The so-called secularism, once celebrated melodramatically to cover up the socio-political ills, is now visible only in the book of constitution. Third consecutive term of BJP in power corridors is in fact the death of so-called Indian secularism. BJP under Modi’s watch is operating like political wing of RSS. Certain developments are too obvious to ignore!

One such episode surfaced on 15th August ceremony which is known as the most significant national event in India. Independence Day speech of Pardhan Mantri Modi came under sharp criticism after he referred to the RSS as the “world’s largest NGO.” Saner quarters and opposition leaders opined this misplaced appreciation of RSS as a contentious endorsement of the organization’s debatable ideology, which revolves around promotion of communalism and undermining of India’s secular framework. Opposition leaders predominantly affiliated with Congress were vocal in their condemnation, suggesting that the RSS’s vision for India is at odds with the country’s constitutional values.

Critical questions on controversial past of the RSS are echoing in Indian national media. The Wire reported that at a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera asked, “Where is the RSS’ registration certificate? An NGO must have one. Where are its bank accounts?” He went on to accuse the RSS of “spying for the British during its first 25 years, dishonouring the Tricolour and Constitution in the next 25, playing temple-mosque politics in the following 25, and finally, in the past 25 years, snatching the rights of Dalits and backward classes.”

Such an NGO, he said, “should be shut down as soon as possible”. Khera further alleged that apart from “spreading hatred”, the RSS had no contribution to the nation, adding that its role in Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination had “always remained suspicious”. It should be renamed “Rashtriya Sandighda Sangathan” (suspicious organisation).

Congress has sought explanation on whether RSS even possesses a valid registration certificate or bank accounts, which remain the basic legal prerequisites for any NGO. Obsession of ruling party BJP with the legacy of RSS radiates multiple toxic vibes and opposition camp is not coming slow in taking the stock of situation. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also criticised the PM’s remarks, saying that glorifying the RSS on Independence Day was “an insult” since the organization had “opposed the freedom struggle, rejected the constitution and served colonial masters”. He further said “equating Savarkar with Gandhi was not history but a betrayal of it”.

Nationalistic fabric of BJP is not aligned with the rest of the political groups as evident from frequent portrayal Savarkar as more patriotic Indian icon than the founding father Gandhi. This impression has taken deeper roots amid extremely respectful emotions in RSS and BJP cadres for Nathuram Godse ; the infamous assassin of Gandhi. Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas took the notice of this very aspect and slammed the Modi regime for placing Savarkar’s portrait above national heroes like Gandhi, Bose, and Bhagat Singh in advertisements.

Open recurrence of such calculated attacks on secular values and betrayal of history are being pointed out by Indian political leaders and saner analysts. Contrary to the politicized pro-Modi boosting from BJP and its aligned media platforms, extremist version of nationalism promoted by RSS ideologues has pushed India down the slope in comity of nations. New identity for India earned by RSS influenced BJP regime is based upon Islamophobia, Sikh persecution, forceful conversions to Hindu religion, transnation killings of Sikh dissenters, foiled assassination plots on foreign soil, espionage in friendly countries, disinformation networks and betrayal with strategic allies. Flop military misadventure titled operation Sindoor , unilateral holding in abeyance of IWT and terror sponsoring are undeniable evidences proving India a regional spoiler. Much of these blots are attributable to the suspicious organization RSS!

The writer is a student.