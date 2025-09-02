Punjab faces super flood, thousands saved: Maryam Nawaz

Punjab faces a severe super flood, said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. She praised timely and well-planned efforts that saved thousands of lives. She ordered the provincial disaster authority to stay fully prepared for any challenges ahead. The government is working hard to manage this crisis.

Moreover, Maryam Nawaz instructed all departments to remain alert and active. She emphasized supplying medicines at health camps to treat flood-related illnesses. She also directed relief camps to provide sanitary kits for women. This care aims to support vulnerable groups in the affected areas.

Furthermore, she called for improved services at mobile clinics, field hospitals, and mother-child health centers. Rescue teams saved more than 900,000 people trapped in floodwaters. Additionally, early evacuations protected 250,000 people from dangerous conditions. These efforts prevented many possible tragedies.

Maryam Nawaz said this was Punjab’s largest evacuation and rescue operation. She praised police, rescue 1122, civil defense, and administration for their teamwork. She promised that flood victims would receive food, shelter, and full support. No shortage or negligence will be tolerated.

Maryam Nawaz urged officials to stay vigilant and ready. Although Punjab faces a critical flood situation, government agencies are alert. The collective efforts continue to minimize damage and protect lives across the province.