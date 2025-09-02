28 more PTI lawmakers quit parliamentary committees

Islamabad witnessed fresh political drama as 28 lawmakers from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resigned from parliamentary committees, increasing the total number of PTI resignations from these bodies to 47.

The resignations were formally submitted to the Speaker’s Office, confirming PTI’s strategy of distancing itself from parliamentary affairs. This move reflects growing political tension and widening differences between PTI and the government.

In addition to committee members, six PTI lawmakers also stepped down from chairmanships. This added another layer of pressure within the assembly and disrupted the overall functioning of parliamentary bodies.

The lawmakers who resigned as committee heads include Junaid Akbar, Aamir Dogar, Sanaullah Masti Khel, Dr. Ziauddin, Javed Iqbal, and Haji Imtiaz Ahmed, creating further gaps in parliamentary leadership.

Political analysts believe these resignations will weaken committee performance, reduce parliamentary oversight, and limit meaningful debate on national issues, which could eventually affect governance and legislative progress.

Moreover, PTI’s repeated withdrawal from parliamentary mechanisms highlights its continued protest strategy, aiming to demonstrate political strength outside parliament while leaving institutional responsibilities unaddressed.