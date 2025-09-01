Another polio case pushes Pakistan’s 2025 tally to 24

Pakistan confirmed on Monday another polio case, taking the total number of polio cases in the country in 2025 to 24.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, confirmed the latest polio case from Union Council Ping A, District Tank.

The 14th case from Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa involves a 20-month-old girl.

In 2025, 16 cases were reported from KPK, six from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Last month, one polio case was reported from district Kohistan Lower, KPK, and the other from district Badin, Sindh.

Despite notable progress, the persistent detection of polio cases, particularly in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, remains a matter of concern, NIH said.

It added that this highlights that children living in hard-to-access areas and those with low vaccine acceptance continue to be at risk.

“However, the National and Provincial Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) are taking all possible measures to ensure the implementation of high-quality vaccination campaigns.”

Moreover, a nationwide anti-polio campaign commenced on Monday (today), aiming to vaccinate more than 28 million children under the age of five across 99 districts, according to the National Polio Eradication Programme.

Over 240,000 polio workers are participating in the drive, which also covers Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the federal capital.

Officials noted that the risk of polio and other diseases has increased in flood-affected districts, urging parents to ensure their children receive polio drops during every round. Health experts stressed that completing children’s immunisation courses on time is critical to preventing disease outbreaks.