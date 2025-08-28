President Erdogan offers flood aid in call with PM Shehbaz

Lahore — August 28, 2025: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today, who expressed deep condolences over the ongoing floods in Pakistan. President Erdogan conveyed heartfelt solidarity and offered Türkiye’s full support during this time of crisis.

The Turkish leader said his country was ready to assist in any way possible, including rescue and relief operations. He acknowledged the loss of lives and property and emphasized that Türkiye stands with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time.

Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked President Erdogan for his kind words and generous offer. He said the call reflected the strong and historic friendship between Pakistan and Türkiye. He also praised Türkiye for always supporting Pakistan in moments of hardship.

Both leaders recalled their recent meetings earlier this year and expressed hope to meet again soon on the sidelines of the upcoming SCO Summit in Tianjin, China.

The call reaffirmed the close brotherly ties and mutual cooperation between the two countries, especially in times of humanitarian need.