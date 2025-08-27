Army working day and night for flood victims, says DG ISPR

Pakistan Army is carrying out nonstop rescue and relief efforts in flood-hit areas across the country, said DG ISPR. Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif stated that operations are ongoing on the orders of the Prime Minister and Army Chief. He confirmed that two soldiers were martyred and two were injured during these operations. The military is standing with the people in this time of crisis.

He emphasized that the Army has not vacated any border posts despite the floods. Anti-terror operations and border security duties are continuing without interruption. “Whether in peace or war, the Pakistan Army stands with its people,” he said. Relief missions are active across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Kashmir. Army helicopters have completed 26 flights for rescue and supply delivery.

Special flood units are deployed in various regions. These include one engineer brigade, 19 infantry units, and 7 engineering units. In Gujranwala, 6 infantry and 2 engineering units are actively working. Additional units remain on standby in Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar. Medical battalions are also operational in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

DG ISPR added that 104 roads have been cleared with the help of army engineers and local administration. The Karakoram Highway has also been reopened. A major rescue operation is underway in Kartarpur. Over 225 tons of food supplies have been distributed. More than 20,000 people have received medical assistance.

Relief operations are also being conducted in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir through air support. DG ISPR reaffirmed that no force can break the bond between the Army and the people. He praised the soldiers’ efforts, highlighting their dedication during both disasters and national security duties.