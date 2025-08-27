Punjab may extend school holidays amid floods

The Punjab government is considering extending school holidays in flood-affected areas, including Lahore, as the situation worsens. Officials confirmed that a final decision will be taken on Friday after careful consultations.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat stated that all provincial institutions are being unified under the School Education Department. This joint approach aims to ensure rehabilitation and safety measures for students and families impacted by the disaster.

He further announced that a special meeting of the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group has been scheduled for Friday. During this meeting, officials will review ground realities and decide whether schools should remain closed for a longer duration.

It is important to note that earlier, on August 7, the Punjab School Education Department had already extended the summer vacation period from August 14 to August 31. Schools were initially expected to reopen after this extension.

At present, the reopening date for schools is set for September 1, 2025. However, the provincial minister emphasized that this schedule could change depending on updated reports and the severity of ongoing floods.

The government has assured parents and students that the final decision regarding school holidays will be announced on Friday. Authorities pledged that the safety and well-being of children remain their top priority in this challenging situation.