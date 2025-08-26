Girls excel in FBISE exams with 88.9% success rate

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced on Tuesday the results of Intermediate Part I and II examinations, revealing strong performance among female students. Overall, the board reported an 83.19 percent pass rate, with girls outperforming boys significantly. Authorities noted that this year’s exams reflected improvements in teaching standards and student preparation, marking a positive trend for education in the twin cities and across the federal board’s jurisdiction.

In the pre-medical group, Aleena Tariq of APS Rawalpindi secured first position with 1,071 marks, followed closely by Warda Sarfraz of The Scholar Science College with 1,070 marks. The third position was shared by Urooj Malik of APS Gujranwala and Manahil Murtaza of Rasool Degree College. This strong performance highlights the continued dominance of girls in science and medical subjects under the federal board.

The pre-engineering group saw Muzzammil Sajid of The Scholar Science College achieve the top position with 1,063 marks. Muhammad Sami of Kips College secured second place with 1,059 marks, while Ayesha Naeem stood third with 1,054 marks. Officials emphasized that girls’ consistent presence among top performers reflects dedication, hard work, and rising competitiveness in technical and scientific fields.

A total of 97,928 candidates appeared in Intermediate Part I examinations, with 60,794 successfully passing. In Part II, 96,521 candidates sat for the exams, and 79,881 were declared successful. The overall pass rate demonstrates incremental improvements in student performance while indicating areas where further reforms could enhance educational outcomes in future examinations.

The board reported that boys achieved a 75.85 percent success rate, while girls outperformed with 88.91 percent. Group-wise, pre-medical candidates had a 94.04 percent pass rate, and pre-engineering students recorded 88.89 percent. These statistics underline the growing excellence of female students and their increasing contribution to the academic landscape.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Ministry of Education Secretary Nadeem Mahbub praised FBISE reforms as commendable and “a model for other boards.” He also noted that some weaknesses in the examination system still need attention to ensure fair and efficient assessments for all students.