High flood alert in Punjab rivers as India releases excess water

Pakistan is facing a serious flood threat after India released massive volumes of water from its dams in Jammu and Kashmir, which are overflowing due to heavy rainfall. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a high flood alert for the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers, warning that the next 48 hours are critical. Authorities fear urban flooding in Lahore, Kasur, Gujrat, Jhang, Sialkot, and Multan, putting millions of people at risk of displacement and property damage.

Moreover, the PDMA has directed commissioners, deputy commissioners, and related departments to remain on high alert while ensuring early warning systems are fully active in vulnerable districts. Emergency services, including health, transport, irrigation, livestock, and local government units, have been told to prepare immediate response plans. Additionally, district administrations have been instructed to closely monitor rising water levels, mobilize resources for relief operations, and coordinate evacuation strategies in flood-prone areas.

At the same time, forecasts indicate alarming water flows in major rivers, raising fears of widespread damage to crops, infrastructure, and human settlements. The Ravi may reach flows between 80,000 to 120,000 cusecs at Jasr, while the Chenab is expected to rise between 150,000 to 200,000 cusecs at Marala. Furthermore, the Sutlej could swell up to 220,000 cusecs at Ganda Singhwala, creating a high flood situation across Punjab. These extraordinary levels signal a critical emergency requiring immediate preventive actions.

In a rare move, India has formally warned Pakistan of the rising flood threat under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), despite suspending the agreement earlier this year after regional tensions. The Indian High Commission recently shared flood data of the River Tawi, a Chenab tributary flowing into Gujrat and Sialkot, marking the first significant communication since the May military standoff. India has issued repeated alerts as its dams near dangerous overflow levels, pushing huge water discharges downstream toward Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to battle the devastating impact of the ongoing monsoon season, which has already claimed nearly 800 lives since late June. Torrential rains, flash floods, and landslides have caused large-scale destruction nationwide, forcing thousands of families to abandon their homes. With fresh floodwaters expected from Indian rivers, fears of further displacement, agricultural losses, and humanitarian crises are rapidly growing. Consequently, authorities are urging residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and cooperate with rescue teams.