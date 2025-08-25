Imran Khan files complaint against Punjab CM over jail conditions

Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has filed a complaint against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. His lawyer, Tabish Farooq, sent the application to the Central Police Office (CPO) via courier. The complaint accuses Maryam Nawaz of denying Imran Khan his basic rights in jail.

The request names eight individuals, including the jail superintendent, ASP Zainab, and SHO Aizaz. It alleges that on the CM’s instructions, Khan is being held in poor conditions. According to the application, his prison cell has no light. His family is not allowed to meet him, and he is being denied the basic rights of a prisoner.

The lawyer argued that these actions are politically motivated. He claims Maryam Nawaz had previously made threatening statements against Khan. The complaint says she called him a “fitna” (troublemaker) who must be “eliminated.” It also states that officers at the jail and police station are working together to harass his family.

The application further alleges that the authorities are violating court orders. Imran Khan has reportedly been denied visits from his sisters, despite a directive from the High Court. His legal team insists that all those responsible — including the Punjab CM — should face legal action.

In conclusion, the PTI founder has formally asked for a case to be filed against Maryam Nawaz and seven others. He claims his rights in Adiala Jail are being violated under political pressure. The matter may now move toward legal review depending on how police respond to the request.