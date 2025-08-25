PTA swiftly restores 86% telecom towers in flood-hit KP

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has quickly restored 86% of telecom towers in flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 48 hours, ensuring essential connectivity for thousands of stranded residents. Under the supervision of Chairman Major-General ® Hafeezur Rehman, emergency teams and telecom operators worked day and night to bring mobile and internet services back online in affected districts.

Following the devastating floods that damaged infrastructure and cut communication lines, many people in Swat, Buner, and Shangla were unable to contact families or emergency services. However, PTA’s rapid response, combined with the collaboration of telecom companies, provided much-needed relief and restored hope to communities that were left isolated after the disaster.

Moreover, PTA emphasized that restoring telecom services was not just about repairing towers but also about ensuring uninterrupted coverage for users. To achieve this, quality checks were carried out immediately after restoration to confirm network stability. This allowed residents to connect smoothly, share updates, and access essential information, even as flood challenges continued.

Additionally, PTA officials held meetings with Federal Minister Amir Muqam and PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali to brief them on the progress. These discussions highlighted the importance of coordination between government institutions and regulators in addressing public needs during natural calamities, especially when lives depend on reliable communication.

As emergency response teams remain on high alert, the PTA has pledged to continue supporting flood-hit communities until full restoration is achieved. The authority reassured people that it will keep monitoring the situation and take timely action whenever weather or floods cause disruptions, reflecting its commitment to public welfare.

Finally, residents widely appreciated the quick action, expressing relief that connectivity had been restored when they needed it most. The resumption of mobile services has not only improved safety but also given thousands of families across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a renewed sense of security and connection with their loved ones.