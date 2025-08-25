Fatima Sana to lead Pakistan squad in women’s world cup 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced a 15-member squad led by talented all-rounder Fatima Sana for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, beginning September 30 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The same lineup will also play a three-match ODI series against South Africa in Lahore from September 16 to 22, which will serve as vital preparation before the mega event.

Uncapped right-handed batter Eyman Fatima, who recently impressed with her debut in the T20I series against Ireland, has been included in the squad for the World Cup and the ODI series. Furthermore, players like Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, and Syeda Aroob Shah will all be featuring in their first-ever World Cup campaign, making the announcement particularly exciting.

The PCB confirmed that Pakistan will play all group-stage matches at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, with semi-finals on October 29 and the final scheduled for November 2 also set for Colombo. The squad will undergo a two-week pre-series training camp starting August 29 in Lahore, under the coaching panel led by Muhammad Wasim, with practice matches and specialized training sessions planned.

Moreover, selectors introduced two changes from the squad that played in the Qualifier earlier this year. Eyman Fatima and Sadaf Shamas were named in place of Gull Feroza and Najiha Alvi, who now join Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, and Waheeda Akhtar as non-traveling reserves. Officials emphasized that the selected group reflects the right balance of young talent and experienced campaigners, ready to compete at the highest stage.

South Africa’s women’s team is expected to arrive in Lahore on September 12 to begin the bilateral series. Pakistan’s fixtures include the first ODI on September 16, followed by matches on September 19 and September 22, which will test the team’s readiness and combination before the global tournament. These contests will be important to finalize strategies, especially as Pakistan prepares to face some of the toughest teams in the world.

Pakistan’s World Cup campaign begins against Bangladesh on October 2, followed by crucial matches against India on October 5, Australia on October 8, England on October 15, New Zealand on October 18, South Africa on October 21, and Sri Lanka on October 24. With a balanced mix of emerging players and experienced performers, Pakistan aims to make a strong impact on the tournament and secure a place in the semi-finals.