Bangladesh ends visa rule for Pakistani officials after 50 years

Bangladesh has removed the visa requirement for Pakistani officials for the first time since 1971. The exemption lasts five years. Pakistani officials with diplomatic or official passports can now enter Bangladesh without a visa. Similarly, Bangladeshi officials will enjoy visa-free travel to Pakistan. This move marks a major step in improving relations between the two countries.

The agreement received approval from Bangladesh’s interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. This decision aims to make official travel easier and faster between the two neighbors. The removal of visa restrictions is expected to strengthen diplomatic ties. It also signals mutual trust and cooperation. Many see this as a positive breakthrough after decades of strained relations.

Bangladesh already has similar visa exemption deals with 31 other countries. Shafiq Islam, the press secretary, announced the news in a Dhaka press conference. He emphasized that the agreement will allow Pakistani officials smooth access to Bangladesh. This visa-free access will help promote official exchanges. It also encourages better collaboration on various fronts.

In addition to the visa agreement, senior military leaders from Pakistan and Bangladesh recently met. They agreed to increase defense and security cooperation. This shows growing mutual confidence between the armed forces. Both sides want to boost peace and stability in the region. These steps highlight a warming relationship between the two countries.

Overall, the visa exemption and enhanced military cooperation mark a new chapter. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh aim to build trust and partnership. They seek lasting peace and regional stability through collaboration. This historic move can pave the way for stronger ties. It reflects hope for a more peaceful future between neighbors.