Frank Caprio, world’s kindest judge, passes away at 88

Frank Caprio, the retired Rhode Island municipal judge known worldwide for his compassion in the courtroom, passed away peacefully on Monday at the age of 88. He became a global figure through his TV show Caught in Providence, where his empathetic approach to justice touched millions. Often described as the “kindest judge in the world,” Caprio built a legacy of fairness balanced with kindness.

A heartfelt statement on his official Facebook page announced his passing, noting that he died after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. The post highlighted his compassion, humility, and deep belief in the goodness of people, while urging others to continue his mission of spreading kindness. His family added that his warmth and humor left a lasting impact on everyone who met him, both inside and outside the courtroom.

Judge Caprio’s courtroom clips went viral on social media, gaining more than a billion views across platforms. In these videos, he could be seen listening attentively to defendants, forgiving fines, and offering encouragement instead of harsh punishment. His approach resonated with people around the world, making him a symbol of empathy in an often rigid justice system. Time magazine praised him as the “nicest judge in the world.”

One memorable incident in 2019 showcased his kindness when he dismissed three parking tickets against Ahmad Salman, a Pakistani immigrant student, and later invited him to his family dinner. That moment, shared widely online, reflected Caprio’s belief in connecting personally with those in his courtroom. He consistently used such moments to highlight issues of justice, fairness, and human dignity.

Caprio’s son revealed that his father had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer two years earlier but lived longer than expected due to the overwhelming love and encouragement from people worldwide. He said this support gave his father the strength to outlive his diagnosis by a year and a half, allowing him more time with his family and admirers.

Serving as chief judge of the Providence Municipal Court from 1985 until 2023, Frank Caprio dedicated nearly four decades to public service. He is survived by his wife Joyce, five children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. His passing marks the end of a remarkable life, but his message of compassion and humanity will continue to inspire generations.