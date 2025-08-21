Boeing eyes massive 500-plane deal With China

Boeing is reportedly in advanced talks to sell up to 500 aircraft to Chinese companies, a deal that could mark a huge breakthrough for the struggling US aviation giant.

The potential order, if finalized, would significantly boost Boeing’s position in global aviation markets. Shares briefly surged in pre-market trading, although gains slowed later in the day amid market caution.

Industry insiders revealed that the agreement depends heavily on progress in US-China trade negotiations. Chinese authorities have already begun surveying airlines to determine their demand for new aircraft.

While Boeing declined to comment directly on the reports, experts suggest that the deal could form a major part of a broader trade package between Washington and Beijing.

Such an order would be Boeing’s biggest in years, with the last major Chinese purchase occurring in 2017, when Beijing bought 300 aircraft worth more than \$37 billion.

Despite past challenges, including safety controversies and trade disputes, Boeing recently reported its strongest delivery numbers since 2018, fueling hopes that the company may finally be on a recovery path.