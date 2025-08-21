ISPR denies Army Chief’s PTI comments in Brussels

The Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, clarified that the Army Chief did not give any interview to journalists. He addressed concerns regarding a column by journalist Sohail Warraich related to an event in Brussels. The general said no interview took place, and the Brussels event did not include any discussion about PTI or apologies.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Lt. Gen. Chaudhry said many people took pictures at the Brussels event. However, neither PTI nor any apology was mentioned during the event. He accused the journalist of seeking personal publicity by making false claims and called the behavior inappropriate and illegal.

When asked about possible legal action against media outlets, the ISPR chief emphasized that institutions should act wisely. He urged the media to understand the seriousness of such matters and avoid irresponsible reporting. Lt. Gen. Chaudhry expressed disappointment in senior journalists for their irresponsible conduct.

He stressed that the military remains a responsible institution committed to law and order. The ISPR head said those who break the law must face legal consequences. He reiterated the army’s position to maintain professionalism and distance from political controversies.

The ISPR firmly denied any interview or statements by the Army Chief involving PTI or apologies in Brussels. The comments were described as misleading attempts to gain personal fame. The military asked the media to exercise caution and uphold responsible journalism.