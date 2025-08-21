US deploys three warships near Venezuela amid rising tensions

The United States has deployed three warships off the coast of Venezuela as part of its efforts to combat drug trafficking, a source familiar with the operation said on Wednesday. The deployment comes amid escalating pressure on Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who faces increased scrutiny over alleged involvement in drug networks. Officials say the move signals Washington’s determination to stop the flow of illegal narcotics into the country.

The three Aegis-class guided missile destroyers are heading to Venezuelan waters, sources confirmed. In addition, US media reports indicate that Washington is planning to send 4,000 Marines to the region to bolster its presence. The Pentagon has stated that these actions aim to curb organized drug trafficking, but they also carry significant geopolitical implications, raising tensions between the two nations.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration doubled its bounty on Maduro to $50 million, accusing him of leading the Cartel de los Soles, a cocaine trafficking organization. The Treasury Department designated the cartel as a special terrorist group last month, linking it to other criminal networks such as Tren de Aragua and Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, which were previously labeled foreign terrorist organizations.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that the US will use “every element” of its power to prevent drugs from entering the country. She described the Venezuelan government as a “narco-terror cartel” and stated that Maduro is viewed as a fugitive leader wanted for drug trafficking charges in the United States. This statement underscores the administration’s firm stance on Venezuela’s leadership.

In response, Maduro announced on Monday that Venezuela would deploy 4.5 million militia members nationwide. He framed the move as a defensive measure against US “threats,” warning that Caracas will take all necessary steps to protect its sovereignty. The situation highlights the growing risk of military escalation in the region as both sides increase their show of force.

Analysts say the deployment of US warships and potential troop movements could heighten tensions across Latin America, while raising international concerns over possible confrontations. Both Washington and Caracas are preparing for further developments, leaving the region on alert amid ongoing accusations and countermeasures from each side.