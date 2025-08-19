Powerful earthquake jolts Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities

A powerful earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale struck Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday morning, spreading panic among residents already struggling with recent floods.

The tremors originated from the Hindu Kush mountains in Afghanistan at a depth of 190 kilometers. Despite being mild, the jolts were strong enough to be clearly felt across multiple northern cities.

Residents in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Chitral, Haripur, Malakand, Batkhela, and surrounding areas reported strong vibrations. People rushed out of homes and offices, fearing aftershocks and possible damage to buildings.

The earthquake was also felt in Mansehra, Mingora, Swat, Balakot, Battagram, Kohistan, and Toghrar. Authorities carried out precautionary evacuations in some areas to ensure public safety and reduce potential risks.

Fortunately, officials have not reported any casualties or major destruction so far. However, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) urged residents to stay alert and follow safety measures against possible aftershocks.

This earthquake comes at a difficult time for Pakistan, as several regions are already battling flash floods and heavy rainfall. Authorities assured citizens that monitoring systems remain active to respond quickly to any emergency.