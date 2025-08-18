PAF airlifts 48 tons of relief goods to flood-hit KP areas

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is actively supporting flood relief operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It delivered 48 tons of emergency aid from Karachi to Peshawar using an Air Eagle B-737 aircraft. The supplies were provided by a non-governmental organization to help people in flood-affected areas. The PAF ensured that the delivery was made swiftly and efficiently.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the aid includes dry food rations. These items will be distributed among flood victims with the help of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The primary target areas for the aid are Buner and Shangla, which have suffered severe damage. Relief teams will reach the affected families over the next few days.

The ISPR stated that the Pakistan Air Force remains committed to helping its fellow citizens during times of crisis. It praised the efforts of PAF personnel for working around the clock. Their quick action made it possible to deliver the aid on time. The relief operation highlights the strong coordination between the military and civil agencies.

Meanwhile, flooding in parts of KP continues to displace residents and damage infrastructure. Heavy rainfall in recent weeks has caused widespread destruction in several districts. Relief operations by the government and armed forces are ongoing. Emergency camps have also been set up in affected areas.

In conclusion, the PAF’s timely response has brought much-needed relief to many families in distress. Their role in delivering supplies shows the importance of quick coordination in disaster response. Authorities have pledged to continue providing support until the situation improves.