PCB central contracts shake-up likely soon

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is finalizing its new central contracts list, with several changes expected. The announcement is likely to reshape the hierarchy and reward emerging performers in the team.

Reports suggest former national captain Babar Azam faces uncertainty over retaining his place in the prestigious A category, raising speculation about a potential shake-up in the contracts structure for top players.

Meanwhile, emerging stars are expected to be promoted. T20 captain Salman Agha and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed are reportedly in line for higher-category contracts, reflecting their recent performances and growing importance to the national team.

Seasoned all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz, fast bowler Hasan Ali, and middle-order batter Khushdil Shah are also expected to be retained, ensuring experience and balance in the squad for upcoming fixtures.

New talents like Sahibzada Farhan, Hasan Nawaz, and left-arm pacer Sufiyan Muqeem may receive their first central contracts, giving them opportunities to establish themselves at the international level and contribute to the team.

Conversely, sources indicate that Usman Khan, wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah, and fast bowler Khurram Shahzad may miss out this year. PCB plans to announce the contracts officially next week after reviewing performances and fitness.