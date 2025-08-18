Lesco chief engineer suspended over inefficiency

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has suspended its Chief Engineer Operations, Nadeem Malik, with immediate effect, citing inefficiency and negligence during his official duties, officials confirmed on Monday. The decision came after increasing line losses were reported during the load-shifting process, which was initiated under his supervision.

According to the official notification, Malik failed to manage feeder load-shifting effectively, which caused technical difficulties in maintaining smooth electricity distribution. The inefficiency was considered a major setback, especially as uninterrupted electricity supply is critical for consumers across Lahore and surrounding areas. Therefore, authorities held him directly accountable for the operational shortcomings.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the decision to shift electricity loads from one feeder to another was originally made after technical faults occurred in the system. However, despite the move being intended to stabilize supply, the strategy backfired due to poor planning and mismanagement. Consequently, it created challenges for both the company and its consumers.

In addition, officials highlighted that during the financial year 2024–25, LESCO successfully seized 127 million electricity units. These units were valued at over five billion rupees, which reflected the company’s ongoing crackdown against theft and inefficiency. The suspension has now raised questions regarding the consistency of these operational improvements.

Furthermore, records show that LESCO recovered payments from more than 220,000 running and dead defaulters in the same financial year. The recovered amount exceeded 14 billion rupees, marking a significant achievement for the company. Despite these gains, Malik’s suspension indicates that leadership accountability remains a priority for the organization.

Overall, the action against the Chief Engineer underscores LESCO’s determination to prioritize efficient electricity distribution and consumer satisfaction. It also sends a strong signal to employees that negligence, regardless of past achievements, will not be tolerated in the organization’s operations.