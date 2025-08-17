Powerful earthquake hits Indonesia, dozens injured

A powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi province on Sunday morning, injuring at least 29 people. The country’s disaster management agency confirmed that two of the injured are in critical condition and receiving emergency treatment.

The earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers and was centered in the Poso Regency. Strong tremors were also felt in surrounding areas, causing panic among residents and forcing many to flee their homes. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported so far.

Authorities launched immediate rescue and relief efforts in the affected regions. Medical teams are treating the injured while damage assessment is ongoing. Emergency shelters have been set up to support displaced families, and local authorities remain on high alert for aftershocks.

Indonesia is frequently hit by earthquakes as it lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a region known for high seismic activity due to the meeting of several tectonic plates. This geological positioning makes the country vulnerable to frequent tremors and volcanic eruptions.

Though the quake caused injuries, officials reported no major structural damage to buildings or infrastructure in the area. However, they continue to monitor the situation closely and have urged the public to remain cautious and follow safety guidelines.

As a precaution, disaster response teams remain deployed across Central Sulawesi. Authorities are also working to spread awareness about earthquake preparedness, especially in high-risk zones.