Floods devastate Gilgit Baltistan, rescue efforts ongoing

In Gilgit Baltistan’s Kharamang district, rescue teams recovered the body of a young girl swept away by flash floods, while the search for her missing mother continues. The tragic incident occurred when both were working in the fields during a sudden flood. One person was also injured, and the flood damaged crops and trees in the area.

The floods have caused major disruptions, cutting off thousands of people from essential services like water and electricity. In Ghizer’s Dain region, around 12,000 people have been trapped for over 24 hours after roads and a bridge were washed away. Emergency supplies are being delivered by motorboats to help the stranded population.

In Baltistan, the mobile network remains down, creating serious problems for rescue and recovery operations. According to local officials, a bridge on the Baltistan Highway near Bagicha collapsed, cutting off access to Skardu. However, an alternate route allowed the evacuation of 25 vehicles and three fuel tankers. Still, traffic between Gilgit and Skardu remains suspended due to flooding at the Astak Bridge.

Meanwhile, the body of another child who went missing during the August 14 flood in Ghizer has also been recovered after a two-day search involving Rescue 1122 and GB Scouts. Over the past three days, floods have claimed at least 14 lives across Gilgit Baltistan.

In a separate development, 30 foreign climbers and 40 support staff were successfully evacuated from Hushay village in Ghanche after a wooden bridge was destroyed by floodwaters. Temporary arrangements helped bring them back to safety, and most have either reached Skardu or are en route.

Officials confirmed that the stranded climbers had either completed or were returning from expeditions, including K2. While some remain in remote locations, efforts are underway to bring them back as weather conditions allow. Authorities say there is no current danger to the climbers, and with local and army support, all rescue operations are progressing steadily.