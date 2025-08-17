UK reaffirms support after Pakistan floods

British Secretary of State David Lammy called Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday to express condolences over the recent devastating floods. Lammy offered sympathies for the lives lost and reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s commitment to standing with Pakistan during this humanitarian crisis.

According to the Foreign Office, Lammy praised Pakistan’s efforts in managing the aftermath of the floods and assured continued British support for relief and rehabilitation operations. He also extended warm wishes to Dar for his ongoing official visit to London, hoping for successful talks with the UK leadership.

In response, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar thanked the UK for its timely show of solidarity and support. He appreciated Britain’s willingness to assist in helping flood victims and rebuilding damaged areas. Dar also highlighted the importance of international cooperation in tackling climate-induced disasters.

Furthermore, Ishaq Dar expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan-UK relations. He said that both countries share a strong history of partnership and that recent engagements would further deepen mutual understanding and cooperation across key areas.

Both leaders agreed on the need to continue high-level dialogues and collaboration, especially in times of natural calamities. They underscored that working together will benefit both nations and strengthen diplomatic ties in the long run.