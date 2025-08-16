PML-N awards NA-66 ticket to Atta Tarar’s brother

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has awarded the party ticket for NA-66 Wazirabad to Bilal Farooq Tarar, the brother of Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met PML-N President Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra for an important discussion. During the meeting, Shehbaz briefed Nawaz Sharif on the post-flood situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Nawaz instructed the prime minister to ensure maximum support for flood victims.

Meanwhile, the party confirmed Bilal Farooq Tarar as its candidate for the NA-66 Wazirabad constituency. The announcement was also shared by Ataullah Tarar on social media platform ‘X’.

اللہ تعالٰی کا شکر ہے، ہم اس رب کے آگے سر بسجود ہیں۔ ہم اپنے قائد میاں محمد نواز شریف صاحب کے تہہ دل سے مشکور ہیں، اور وزیراعظم شہباز شریف صاحب کے بہت شکرگزار ہیں۔ پارٹی نے ہم پر جس اعتماد کا اظہار کیا ہے، اس پر پورا اترنے کی بھرپور کوشش کریں گے اور سب کو ساتھ لے کر چلیں گے۔… pic.twitter.com/biyesUsT1Z — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) August 16, 2025

“We are grateful to Allah and deeply thankful to our leader Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” said Attaullah Tarar. “We will do our best to live up to the trust placed in us and carry everyone along.”

He also thanked the party’s parliamentary board, calling the ticket a trust of the party and its workers. “InshaAllah, we will work hard with full loyalty,” he added.