On Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood at the Red Fort and praised the RSS as one of the world’s greatest social organizations — “the ultimate workers for Hindu society.” His words rang across the ramparts, but behind him loomed something that told a different story: Shah Jahan’s Red Fort, a Mughal masterpiece whose every arch is a quiet sermon on inclusion.

This is history’s cruelest joke: you can praise exclusivity while literally standing inside a monument to synthesis. The Red Fort isn’t just red sandstone and marble — it is a 400-year-old love letter to what happens when cultures don’t merely coexist but truly embrace one another. Here, Persian poetry waltzed with Indian mathematics, Mughal vision married local genius, and from that union emerged something neither could have created alone.

Modi’s words celebrated the RSS’s exclusivity, but his stage preached a rival gospel. Every carved pillar around him testified to another truth — that India reached its cultural zenith not by sealing itself off, but by flinging its arms wide open. In the 17th century, the Mughals didn’t erase; they absorbed, elevated, and expanded. The Red Fort’s domes and arches are not the monuments of a fortress mentality — they are the architecture of confidence, of a civilization unafraid to mix, merge, and magnify.

And then there is the moral dagger of irony: the RSS’s ideological sibling once produced Nathuram Godse — Gandhi’s assassin. Gandhi, the apostle of inclusion, was killed by a vision of India that feared synthesis. Now, decades later, the leader of that ideological lineage stands wrapped in Mughal grandeur, praising the very organization that still venerates its exclusivist roots. It’s like delivering a sermon on peace from a battlefield or preaching tolerance from the pulpit of hate.

For those who fantasize about demolishing the Taj Mahal or digging for imagined temples beneath mosques, the Red Fort offers a silent master class in historical comedy. Every August 15th, the BJP’s grandest stage remains stubbornly, defiantly Mughal. You can rewrite textbooks, but you can’t rewrite sandstone. Architecture does not lie.

The Red Fort stands as India’s ultimate tribute to what the Mughals gave this land: not just conquest, but contribution. Not dominance, but partnership. Not erasure, but expansion. Every arch celebrates inclusion, every dome honors synthesis, every stone sings of love across difference.

Prime Minister Modi’s choice to stand there — cloaked in Mughal architectural love while championing RSS exclusivity — delivers the ultimate irony: even he cannot escape the truth that India’s greatest moments came from opening its arms, not closing them.

The fort forces a confession from every speaker: this nation’s DNA is beautifully, irreversibly mixed. No amount of exclusionary politics can unmix it. History smiles. Foundations don’t forget. And the stones — as they always do — have the last word.