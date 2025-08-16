263 icons to receive Pakistan’s civil awards

President Asif Ali Zardari approved civil awards for 263 outstanding personalities. The awards recognize contributions in arts, literature, sports, education, science, medicine, journalism, and social services. The ceremony will take place on March 23, 2026, at the Presidential Palace.

Among the awardees are artists like Hadiqa Kiani, Samina Peerzada, and Fazeela Qazi. They will receive the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz award. Several other artists will be honored with Tamgha-e-Husn-e-Karkardagi and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for excellence in acting, visual arts, and naat recitation.

In literature, Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui, Ata ul Haq Qasmi, and Mustansar Hussain Tarar will receive Nishan-e-Imtiaz for poetry and writing. Other writers like Asghar Nadeem Syed and Zahra Majeed Ali will get Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz for their contributions in poetry, criticism, and research.

Sports legends like former cricket captain Shahid Afridi, Shehroz Kashif, and late Malik Muhammad Atta will be honored with Hilal-e-Imtiaz. Female cricketer Sana Mir and Haider Ali will receive Sitara-e-Imtiaz for cricket and discus throw. Kabaddi and karate players will also receive presidential awards.

In journalism, Ihtisham-ul-Haq will be awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz. Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and Sarmad Ali will get Sitara-e-Imtiaz. Many others will receive Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for their work in journalism and column writing, celebrating excellence in the media field.