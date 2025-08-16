Japan eyes investment in Pakistan’s auto and IT sectors

Japan is exploring new investment opportunities in Pakistan’s automotive and IT sectors. In meetings held in Tokyo, Japanese officials stressed the need for regulatory certainty and clear investment incentives. These steps, they said, are necessary to help Japanese companies expand exports from Pakistan and reduce reliance on traditional markets.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries Haroon Akhtar Khan and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan Abdul Hameed met with Japan’s Vice Minister for International Affairs, Matsuo Takehiko. The discussion focused on strengthening industrial cooperation. They highlighted Pakistan’s large, young population and growing demand for modern technology and vehicles.

Over 70 Japanese firms are already operating in Pakistan. The Japanese side appreciated Pakistan’s new industrial policy, which aims to boost exports, lower tariffs, and simplify procedures for foreign investors. The policy supports the Prime Minister’s vision to achieve 6–7% annual economic growth through export-led development.

Japan is especially interested in Pakistan’s auto industry shift toward cleaner fuels. Companies like Toyota and Suzuki are now investing in biofuel technology in emerging markets. Both sides also discussed the Auto Industry Development Policy, which is moving away from punishments and toward incentives to attract more investors.

Finally, the Japanese delegation expressed interest in the textile sector as well. They emphasized the importance of setting clear standards and creating a stable business climate. Both countries agreed to keep working together to support long-term trade and investment, especially in future-focused sectors like automotive technology, IT, and clean energy.