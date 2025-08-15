Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks spark engagement speculation

The odds may be in Liam Hemsworth’s favor that he’ll soon be heading down the aisle with Gabriella Brooks.

The Hunger Games alum and the model officially sparked engagement rumors when Gabriella was seen wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger while celebrating Chris Hemsworth’s 42nd birthday in Ibiza, Spain, on Aug. 10.

Liam, 35, and Gabriella, 29, were among those who came out to celebrate the Thor star, joining his close friends Taika Waititi and his wife Rita Ora, as well as Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso. During the outing, Gabriella was seen wearing a yellow polka-dot sundress, black sandals and sunglasses, and completed the look with the diamond ring on her left ring finger, which she put on display for guests with a big smile.

E! News has reached out to reps for Liam and Gabriella for comment but hasn’t heard back. The couple first sparked romance rumors in 2019 when the Australian influencer was seen meeting Liam’s parents, Craig Hemsworth and Leonie Hemsworth.

However, they didn’t confirm their relationship until 2021 when they made their first public appearance alongside Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky at the Gold Dinner charity event. Over the years, the Witcher star-who was previously in a decade-long relationship with ex-wife Miley Cyrus before finalising their divorce in 2020-and Gabriella have done their best to keep their private lives under wraps.

“His relationship with Gabriella is very different from Miley,” a source close to Liam told E! News in 2021. “They like the same things and have the same lifestyle.”

The insider added, “It’s not a rollercoaster of highs and lows. Gabriella is very laid back and even-keeled.”

And it’s not just Liam who is charmed by his fellow Aussie, as the source noted that his family “very much approves and likes having her around.”

“They are happy for Liam,” the insider said, “that he has found someone that brings out the best in him.” But despite the lowkey nature of their relationship, the couple has never shied away from gushing about each other when the mood strikes, like when Gabriella shared a special tribute to Liam for his 35th birthday in January. Alongside a series of photos of the two on the beach, in the car together, FaceTiming and spending time with their dog, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to my sunshine.”