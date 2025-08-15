Helicopter crash claims five brave heroes in KP

A Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government MI-17 helicopter crashed on Friday during a relief mission to rain-hit Bajaur district, killing all five crew members, including two experienced pilots. The aircraft was delivering essential supplies to flood-affected residents when it encountered severe weather and lost contact with air traffic control, leading to the tragic accident.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur confirmed the martyrdom of the crew and declared a day of mourning across the province, with the national flag to fly at half-mast. He described the fallen as “true heroes” who gave their lives while helping others and said their sacrifice would be remembered with deep respect and honor.

Relief teams were immediately dispatched to the crash site despite difficult weather conditions and challenging terrain. Authorities reported that the wreckage had been located and recovery efforts were underway, with arrangements made to bury the martyrs with full state honors.

The incident occurred amid ongoing heavy monsoon rains that have caused severe flooding across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Bajaur, Swat, and Buner have been among the worst-hit districts, with rising waters destroying homes, displacing families, and cutting off road access to many remote areas.

Officials warned that bad weather was expected to persist in the coming days, increasing risks for both residents and rescue teams. Nevertheless, emergency services continue to work around the clock, aiming to deliver aid and evacuate those stranded in the flood-affected regions.