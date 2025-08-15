Pakistan’s nuclear power meant only for defence: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reaffirmed that Pakistan’s nuclear programme exists solely for national defence and not for any form of nuclear blackmail. He emphasised that the country does not threaten any nation with its nuclear capability but uses it only as a safeguard to ensure security and stability. Stressing the defensive nature of the programme, he said Pakistan’s nuclear policy is based on maintaining peace in the region while protecting its sovereignty at all costs.

Taking direct aim at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Asif remarked that Modi fears Pakistan’s military strength even in his dreams. He added that for the Indian leader, the idea of war with Pakistan has turned into a haunting nightmare. Furthermore, he said that while Pakistan has fought and won wars in self-defence, Modi is now struggling with growing internal challenges within India itself.

The minister highlighted that dissent inside India is increasing, with citizens and opposition leaders criticising Modi’s policies. He claimed that these policies have pushed the region towards instability and brought India closer to conflict. He further said that Modi’s political and economic decisions have weakened India’s past standing, providing the opposition with a chance to gain political ground by capitalising on his failures.

Shifting focus to regional security, Asif accused India of sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan and abroad. He claimed that groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and certain Taliban factions are operating as Indian proxies, threatening peace and security. He asserted that Pakistan possesses concrete evidence of such involvement and has already presented it to international platforms for global awareness and action.

Khawaja Asif also alleged that Modi played a role in recent incidents in both Pakistan and Canada. He maintained that India’s state-backed actions are harming not only Pakistan but also other countries, which undermines regional peace. Stressing the need for responsible conduct, he urged India to abandon such tactics and work towards building trust.

Concluding his remarks, the defence minister stated that lasting peace in South Asia is possible only if both nations behave like good neighbours. He underscored that the people of the region deserve economic growth, social stability, and the opportunity to live without fear of conflict.