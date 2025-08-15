Pakistan’s anti-corruption system “broken,” says IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised serious concerns over Pakistan’s failure to stop money laundering schemes effectively. In a draft report, the IMF pointed out that Pakistan’s beneficial ownership system is weak and not fully functional. This system is meant to track the real owners of companies. However, data sharing among key institutions like the SECP, SBP, and FBR is poor. This makes it hard to stop illegal money flows and hold offenders accountable.

The report, titled “Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment,” will likely be published soon. For now, a draft has been shared with the government for review. It says fake companies still win government contracts because there’s no reliable data system. Investigators cannot access key information on time, and banks don’t cooperate well with financial watchdogs. The system lacks transparency, which allows corruption to grow.

According to the IMF, laws exist but are not enforced properly. The agencies involved fail to work together. Weak communication between banks and investigators makes financial crimes easier to commit and harder to track. The IMF says these gaps allow corruption and illegal trade to thrive. It also points to poor use of data on politically exposed persons (PEPs), making the system more fragile.

To improve the situation, the IMF recommends forming a working group of key institutions. This group should focus on sharing data and improving investigations. The report suggests Pakistan look at global models like Canada and Colombia for better practices. Better monitoring and stronger coordination are necessary to stop criminal activities. Without action, the report warns, progress on governance will remain limited.

Overall, the IMF believes Pakistan’s weak anti-money laundering efforts harm its global reputation. The country must fix these systems to build trust and attract investment. Without real change, fake companies and hidden ownership will continue to damage the economy. The government now faces pressure to act quickly and show results. Strong governance and enforcement are key to moving forward.