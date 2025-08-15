Trump, Putin to face off in Alaska summit Friday at 11 a.m.

US President Donald Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at 11 a.m. Alaska time on Friday. The meeting will take place in Anchorage, Alaska. The White House confirmed the schedule on Thursday. This summit marks an important moment in US-Russia relations.

Trump will leave the White House early Friday morning at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. He will arrive in Anchorage before the meeting. After the talks, Trump will leave Anchorage at 5:45 p.m. Alaska time the same day. The quick trip reflects the importance of the summit.

The presidents are expected to discuss key issues between the two countries. Topics may include security, trade, and global conflicts. The meeting could impact future diplomatic ties. Both leaders aim to find common ground.

Trump will return to Washington, D.C. early Saturday morning. The White House plans to keep close watch on the summit’s progress. Media outlets and officials worldwide are following the event closely. It could shape international relations.

This Alaska summit is a high-profile meeting. It comes amid ongoing global challenges and political tensions. Leaders from both countries hope to improve communication. The world awaits the outcomes with great interest.