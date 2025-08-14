PM steps back from Nishan-e-Pakistan, supports fellow awardees

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif refused to accept the prestigious “Nishan-e-Pakistan” award and removed his name from the list. The civil and military awards committee had initially recommended his name for the honor. However, upon receiving the committee’s summary, the Prime Minister chose to withdraw and approved all other nominations. The announcement came during a formal ceremony held today at the President’s House.

At the event, President Asif Ali Zardari awarded top national honors to several civil and military figures for their contributions. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Parliamentary Committee Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, and Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah received the Nishan-e-Imtiaz award. Other ministers and senior officials also received civil awards for their services.

Senior journalist Ansar Abbasi also declined the “Maarka-e-Haq” award during the ceremony. He told the Cabinet Secretary that the entire nation deserved this honor. Abbasi said he had only fulfilled his duty and did not perform anything extraordinary. His gesture was widely noted as an act of humility.

The President also honored military leaders for their roles in the victory against India. Field Marshal and Army Chief Asim Munir received the Hilal-e-Jurat award for outstanding leadership. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz for excellence in aerial combat. These awards recognized their strategic contributions in the recent conflict.

Overall, the ceremony celebrated notable achievements in civil and military fields, while key figures like the Prime Minister and journalist Ansar Abbasi chose to respectfully decline individual awards. The event highlighted national unity and honored those who contributed to Pakistan’s security and progress.