Fatima Fertilizer ignites patriotic fervour with ‘Dil Se Sarsabz’ Milli Naghma Competition

In a heartfelt celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day, Fatima Fertilizer brought together the power of music and national pride through its first-ever ‘Dil Se Sarsabz’ Milli Naghma Competition, held in Islamabad. The campaign invited individuals from across the country to record and share their renditions of classic patriotic songs on TikTok using the hashtag #DilSeSarsabz.

From hundreds of digital entries, ten finalists were shortlisted to perform live in front of a distinguished jury panel at the grand event. The legendary singer and music producer Haroon Rashid joined as a juror, lending his expert judgment to select the top three winners.

The event was attended by senior leadership of Fatima Fertilizer, including Rabel Sadozai, Director of Marketing and Sales, and Asad Murad, Chief Operating Officer, who lauded the participants and shared their thoughts on the campaign’s success.