LHC directs action on private school fee hikes

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition challenging the increase in private school fees and instructed the District Registration Authority to decide within 21 days.

Justice Khalid Ishaq heard the petition filed by Muhammad Ayub and others, who argued that private schools regularly raise fees without following legal limits, causing financial stress for parents and guardians.

The petitioners’ counsel explained that private schools can legally increase fees by only five percent annually. However, recent reports show some schools raised fees by as much as 42 percent, exceeding limits.

During the hearing, the judge asked which authority handles complaints about school fees, seeking clarity on the regulatory process and ensuring that parents’ grievances are properly addressed by the relevant department.

The lawyer informed the court that the District Registration Authority is responsible for hearing complaints about fees. The office is led by the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore, who oversees school compliance with regulations.

The LHC emphasized that the authority must take action promptly, ensuring transparency in fee adjustments. The court’s order aims to protect parents’ rights and prevent private schools from imposing unlawful fee hikes.