CM Maryam Nawaz ensures safety for Data Ganj Bakhsh urs

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid her respects at the start of the 982nd Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), emphasizing the importance of pilgrims’ safety and comfort.

In her statement, the Chief Minister directed authorities to ensure complete peace and security during both the Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) and the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Maryam Nawaz Sharif instructed officials to implement foolproof security arrangements, including proper surveillance and coordination, to prevent any untoward incidents during the religious gatherings and maintain smooth proceedings.

She also highlighted the need to improve facilities for pilgrims, including arrangements for langar and sabeel, ensuring food, water, and other essential services are readily available to visitors.

Traffic management around Data Darbar received special attention, with Maryam Nawaz emphasizing clear routes and organized parking to avoid congestion and provide convenience to the thousands of devotees attending the Urs.

The Chief Minister reiterated that pilgrims are valued guests, and authorities must protect them from any inconvenience or disturbance, making their safety and comfort the top priority throughout the celebrations.

Additionally, she called for maintaining the tradition of hospitality, urging officials and volunteers to continue welcoming pilgrims warmly and ensuring a memorable and secure spiritual experience.