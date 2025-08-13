Putin and Kim pledge closer cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have vowed to strengthen ties during a phone call, just days ahead of Putin’s summit with US President Donald Trump in Alaska.

The leaders spoke on Tuesday in a “warm comradely atmosphere” and confirmed their intent to boost cooperation in the future, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, emphasizing the growing partnership between the two nations.

The call comes three days before the US-Russia summit, the first meeting between a sitting US and Russian president since 2021, where Trump is expected to push for an end to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

North Korea has sent troops and weapons to support Russia, with Kim offering full backing during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last month. Putin praised North Korean forces for their “self-sacrificing spirit” in assisting Russia’s efforts in Kursk.

The Kremlin confirmed the call, stating that Putin shared information with Kim in preparation for discussions with Trump. Analysts suggest the conversation signals a desire to showcase close ties to both domestic and international audiences.

Experts believe that progress in US-Russia peace talks could positively influence US-North Korea and inter-Korean dialogue. Previously, Trump met Kim three times, aiming to negotiate North Korea’s denuclearisation, though talks stalled after 2019 over disagreements on reciprocal concessions.

Meanwhile, Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, warned the US against using personal ties with Trump to push for denuclearisation, stating any attempt to challenge North Korea’s nuclear status would be “thoroughly rejected,” while Seoul’s new government seeks dialogue without preconditions.