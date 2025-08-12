Challenge of Repatriation

The crisis in Afghanistan is affecting the neighbouring countries in various ways. Besides cross-border terrorism specific issues, both Pakistan and Iran are worried about the return of Afghan refugees to their native land. Pakistan and Iran have expressed concerns regarding the halted repatriation of Afghan refugees, citing national security and economic burdens. Certain Afghan quarters are opposing the repatriation drive instead of paying attention to the legitimate concerns of neighbours.

The Afghanistan Media Support Organisation (AMSO) has launched a campaign opposing the deportation of Afghan journalists from Iran and Pakistan, warning that such actions endanger lives and press freedom. AMSO urged social media users to join the initiative by using hashtags calling for a ban on the expulsion of journalists. Anti-repatriation camp promoted three core messages! One, “No to the deportation of journalists from Pakistan and Iran,” Two, “Speed up the relocation of journalists to safe countries,” Three, “Journalism is not a crime.

“In an online meeting, AMSO also voiced deep concerns about the safety of Afghan journalists in both countries and called for an immediate end to forced removals. The group also warned that Pakistan’s new deportation policy could put Afghan journalists, civil society activists, human rights defenders, and former security personnel at serious risk of harm. Ironically, Afghan advocates of press freedom and journalist protection are ignoring the damages of cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghanistan borne by Pakistan. Strangely, these organisations are not questioning the Taliban ruling regime for eroding the human rights state in Afghanistan.

Press freedom organisations have long called for urgent international action to protect Afghan journalists who fled to neighbouring countries and are awaiting relocation to safer destinations. Afghan media campaign reflects growing fears over the erosion of media freedom in the region and lays emphasis on coordinated protection vis-à-vis resettlement efforts. Afghan refugees are also being deported from the US and European countries for relatively minor reasons, while Pakistan faces immense challenges, including terrorism.

The Afghan intelligentsia should acknowledge Pakistan’s generosity in hosting more than 4 million Afghan refugees for four decades. Such sincerity and spirit of hospitality are rare in the contemporary world. Hosting millions of refugees has put a strain on Pakistan’s economy and resources. Pakistan has been dealing with terrorism and militant issues, and some Afghans have been accused of being involved in these activities.

Pakistan wants to regain control over its borders and manage the flow of refugees. Pakistani policymakers fear that the American and European bans on Afghan immigrants will worsen Pakistan’s own challenges. Regulating refugee matters has therefore become a necessity. In this context, criticism of Pakistan’s repatriation efforts from the Afghan side is not justified. No regional country, including Pakistan, should be solely blamed for the hardships of Afghan refugees, as hate campaigns against any nation will not help in altering their plight.

The interim Afghan government continues to suppress freedom of expression, placing the lives of some journalists in genuine danger. The international community bears responsibility for their protection. Responsible journalism calls for exiled media professionals to recognise Pakistan’s position. The decision to repatriate Afghan refugees stems from the Taliban government’s inability to control the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities by banned groups like TTP, BLA and ISKP.

Pakistan sheltered thousands of Afghan citizens on humanitarian grounds following the hasty withdrawal of NATO and ISAF forces from Afghanistan. However, this complex responsibility cannot be shouldered single-handedly for an indefinite period. Pakistan’s decades-long humanitarian support to Afghan refugees has to be discontinued amid intertwined security and economic pressures. Regulated repatriation of Afghan refugees and illegal immigrants is an unavoidable policy measure. Permanent solutions for Afghan refugees have to be taken as shared international responsibility based on constructive engagement and an immediate end to the unfounded blame game against such neighbours who actually stood fast with Afghan brethren in harsh times.

The writer is a student.